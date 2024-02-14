Controversy in Poland as Ukrainian grain destroyed

Polish farmers have reportedly destroyed Ukrainian grain at the border between the two nations, protesting against what they claim is a flood of cheap imported grain.
The move has raised the ire of Ukrainian agricultural interests, with the Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) calling for an immediate stop to the protests.
According to the UAC the incident occurred on February with Polish farmers prevented three trucks with grain from passing then damaging the cargo, spilling the products onto the road.
"This cynical destruction of Ukrainian grain by Polish protesters is unacceptable and immoral, as Ukrainian farmers have been sowing and harvesting crops under enemy fire and between the rockets for almost two years now, risking their lives," said Andriy Dykun, head of the UAC.
He said given the circumstances, the actions of Polish farmers was unacceptable.
Mr Dykun said Ukraine looked mainly to other routes to export its grain, meaning Polish protesters were unfounded in their belief there was a flood of cheap grain entering the country.
"The protests of Polish farmers against Ukrainian agricultural products do not correspond to the real state of affairs.
"Ukraine exports no more than 300,000 tonnes through its western borders by land with the rest, exported via the sea corridor.
"If such small volumes cause indignation, the question arises as to why the same indignation does not arise in relation to another country that sells much larger volumes to Poland?"
