Novel weed technology explored

Herbicide resistance is a widespread occurrence in US cropping systems, which is driving the development of alternative weed control techniques, and there are opportunities to evaluate their potential in Australian grain production systems.
This was a key message from a guest speaker at the GRDC Grains Research Update held in Adelaide, Michael Walsh, from Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga, NSW.
Mr Walsh had the opportunity to explore novel weed control through a six-month Fulbright scholarship, spending three months with Kansas State University and three months at Texas A&M.
He said an interesting system was being developed at North Carolina State, which was an large character inkjet printhead drop-on-demand system, originally designed for printing labels on cardboard boxes at high speeds.
"It's very accurate and precise," Mr Walsh said.
The system uses an array of 32 individually controllable valves.
"It has a very fast response time so when weeds are detected you can quickly apply a treatment," Mr Walsh said.
"Of course the big idea is that it's customisable for other uses. In engineering speak, it's commercial off the shelf tech that you can do something with to make it do other things. In this case we're looking at essentially printing herbicides onto weed plants."
Mr Walsh said there were now commercially available electrical weeding systems suited to use in large scale crop production systems.
Companies including Zasso, a Swiss based company, RootWave from the UK and Weed Zapper from the US, have all developed high voltage electrical weeding systems. In the US, this type of system is being used to target weeds in organic crops where selectivity is based on height differences between crops and weeds.
"The organic market is growing so there's a need for alternate weed control options," Mr Walsh said.
Weeds taller than the crop can be effectively targeted by high voltage (10,000 volt) electrical weeding systems.
"The passage of the charge through the plant essentially cooks it from the inside out," he said.
"It's getting some use in large-scale production systems like organic soybean production."
Mr Walsh said to work effectively, there needed to be moisture in the plants and there was a need for multiple passes.
The GRDC has a current investment with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in WA investigating the potential use of the Zasso system in Australian agriculture systems.
An Australian company, Azaneo, is pursuing a more novel and precise approach to electrical weeding. Preliminary studies with their low powered, pulsed electrical weeding system have demonstrated high efficacy at very low power output on broadleaf and grass weed seedlings in pot and field studies. This technology is being progressed towards achieving in-crop control through selective targeting of weed plants.
Mr Walsh said exciting technology was coming from Global Neighbour, a startup based in Ohio.
The company has developed a weed and weed seed control approach based on heat from the combination of 440 nm wavelength blue light and mid-wave infra-red wavelengths. The blue light at high intensity, 30 times sunlight, damages photosynthetic systems (chloroplasts), as evidenced by blackened leaves.
Mid-wave infra-red, which is not present in sunlight, penetrates the soil to damage weed roots. This technology is currently only commercially available as the handheld WeedErase system for home garden use.
But further research has found that the combination of high intensity blue light and mid-wave infra-red can be effective at killing weed seeds.
Global Neighbor is now pursuing the use of this approach for targeting weed seeds during harvest.
Preliminary studies have shown that complete control of weed seeds in chaff can be achieved within a few seconds exposure.
Global Neighbor is pursuing this opportunity with a development labelled the Weed Seed Destroyer. The technology is still under development, with prototype systems being produced for benchtop as well as field testing.
Another option is gametocides, which are frequently used to control crossing in the hybrid seed production industry where gametocides act to prevent pollination from treated plants.
"They've been used in the hybrid seed industry for many, many years," Mr Walsh said.
A range of chemicals, including some herbicides, are routinely used as gametocides and several of these are now being considered for use in preventing the seed production in weed species.
Targeting the pollen production of herbicide resistant plants could be important in preventing the seed production of these plants, as well as the spread of resistance genes to susceptible populations.
"I think there's an opportunity for us, similar to what they're doing in the US, to identify chemical treatments that can potentially target pollen production in weeds selectively in crops," he said.
