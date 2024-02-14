Useful rain not enough to stop likely GrainCorp profit slump

Two months of storm rain in many parts of the eastern Australian grainbelt bodes well for the 2024 crop, but GrainCorp is tipping a sobering 60 per cent slump in its 2023-24 profit as the past year's harvest winds up.
The big grain storage, handling and processing agribusiness has forecast its after-tax profit to sink from last financial year's bumper harvest-fuelled $250 million to an underlying result somewhere between $65m and $95m for the year to September 30.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were set to fall from 2022-23's $565m to between $270m and $310m, plus additional costs associated with a business systems transformation program to streamline internal processes and boost efficiency.
Although shareholders at GrainCorp's Sydney annual general meeting made no attempt to publicly quiz management or comment about the big profit setback, market traders were quick to react to the news.
The company's share price went into its steepest one-day descent in a decade.
GrainCorp shares had started Valentine's Day worth a comparatively rosy $8.20, but ended a dollar cheaper - down about 12pc for the day.
It was the Australian Securities Exchange's poorest performer of the day.
The selldown wiped out all the gains made by the share price since early January when investor expectations for the first half of 2023-24 began rising on the back of useful summer rainfall and upbeat results from the current grain harvest in Victoria and southern NSW.
Several Victorian receival sites have recorded their best season ever, however company chairman, Peter Richards, said the harvest was a "tale of two halves".
Lower production volumes in northern growing regions offset the above average volumes handled in the south, meaning GrainCorp's total receivals to date stood at 8.5m tonnes, compared with almost 12m tonnes for the total 2022-23 harvest.
Managing director, Robert Spurway, told the AGM although recent rain in northern NSW and Queensland would bolster soil moisture conditions and summer crop grain harvest prospects, overall production for the past year retreated towards average season levels.
He said a return to more normalised crop volumes would mean margins across the business were expected to moderate from the recent season historic highs.
The current eastern Australian winter crop harvest was likely to total 21.7m tonnes - almost matching the 10-year average - down from whopper volumes of more than 37m and 41m tonnes respectively in the previous two seasons.
Fortunately, this year's lower receival figures were supported by solid opening season carry-over stocks of 3.9m tonnes which would also help full-year grain export volumes through GrainCorp ports climb from the year-to-date tally of 1.7m tonnes to between 4.5m and 5.5m.
Export volumes were currently about 1m tonnes behind February 2023 figures.
Oilseed crushing plant utilisation should continue to be driven by underlying demand for vegetable oils and renewable fuel feedstocks, but Mr Spurway warned margins would likely moderate after last financial year's global prices hit unusual highs.
The company was responding to the lower crop production trends and this year's big earnings slowdown with cost-cutting measures and restructuring to bolster operating efficiency.
Its east coast grain (agribusiness) division would combine with the international trading business as part of the transformation.
"Details of the program will be shared when the final business case is approved by the board," Mr Spurway said.
"We are focused on two key strategic priorities - strengthening the core of our business by driving our existing assets harder and more efficiently, and a disciplined pursuit of value-added growth opportunities," he said.
Meanwhile, in a move likely to sweeten some of the tough news for investors on earnings prospects in 2023-24, GrainCorp will initiate a $50 million share buyback program in the next couple of months.
Last financial year it paid a 30 cents a share, fully franked, final dividend, bringing its total ordinary and special dividends to 54c/share as part of a dividend policy of paying 50pc to 70pc of "through the cycle" net profit.
Notwithstanding a leaner year ahead, Mr Richards was confident GrainCorp's strong $349m core cash position and robust capital management framework would enable shareholder returns to be maintained through the cycle, and allow investment in its core business and growth plans.
