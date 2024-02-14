Renewables should look to mining sector on consultation practices

A veteran industry leader with experience across both the mining and agriculture space has urged the emerging renewable energy sector to look at the lessons learnt by the mining industry in dealing with farmers in negotiating land access.
Mitch Hooke, the former chief executive of the Minerals Council of Australia, as well as the executive director of the Grains Council of Australia, formerly the nation's peak grains industry body, has a rare insight into priorities on both sides of the fence.
Speaking as part of his current role as a director of Grain Producers Australia, Mr Hooke told a group of concerned farmers in Victoria that growers could look at what had happened in the past with mining proposals as a blueprint for what action renewable energy businesses should be looking at.
The Southern Wimmera Renewables Research Association (SWRRA) was set up in August last year as a community led research group with an aim to represent, advocate for and engage communities to understand what renewable energy projects mean for their local landscape.
The decision to set up the group was triggered by the proposed Campbells Bridge Wind Facility, north of Stawell.
Mr Hooke said he believed regulatory requirements for renewable projects should be in line with the comprehensive and rigorous requirements of the mining sector.
He said the mining businesses most successful in dealing with farmer landholders were those that looked to engage and set up a mutually beneficial outcome, but added a safety net of a robust regulatory framework provided peace of mind to growers.
With this in mind he encouraged farmers to push for leading practice in regulatory requirements for the major renewable energy projects.
Having the requirements in place then allows communities to hold project proponents and regulators "feet to the fire" for accountability and transparency within the project he said.
SWRRA's spokesperson and fellow GPA director Andrew Weidemann said Mr Hooke's work with the Minerals Council helped the mining sector regain critical social licence among the communities in which it was operating after starting off on the wrong foot in many instances.
He said the promotion of sustainable, sympathetic development, including sweeping changes to the community engagement process in land access issues was critical in bringing some farming communities, previously opposed to mining developments in their area, on board.
Mr Hooke said at present the requirements for renewables businesses lagged far behind miners.
He said miners had to conduct a social impact assessment, along with the mandated expectations of a community consultation process, requirements for local government permits and licenses for associated infrastructure, with government approval for mines always contingent on a comprehensive plan and the payment of a surety bond to reclaim and rehabilitate the site in closing operations at end of mine life.
Similar frameworks for renewable regulation would allow concerned landholders the opportunity to address their concerns he said.
Outside formal regulation, he advised renewables businesses that social license was critical.
In his time at the Minerals Council he said few mining projects were practically feasible without a social license.
"External stakeholders have equity in the project even if not directly or even tangibly so," he said.
"They are impacted either adversely or positively and therefore want a say in the planning and execution."
Mr Weidemann said his group had taken Mr Hooke's advice and was watching current consultation processes closely.
"In hearing Mitch's answers to the groups questions about his experiences on these matters, it was very clear that the renewable energy industry has a long way to go in order to mirror the changes which the mining sector embraced successfully."
