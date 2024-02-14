Farm Online
Home/News

WA farmers face gun ownership limits in buyback

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated February 15 2024 - 8:23am, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia had a national gun buyback in 1996 when more than 650,000 firearms both banned and legal were surrendered to the police or destroyed.
Australia had a national gun buyback in 1996 when more than 650,000 firearms both banned and legal were surrendered to the police or destroyed.

Western Australia will become the first state to introduce a limit on the number of firearms one person can own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.