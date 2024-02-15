Call for rising stars to step up | Nominate here for 2024 Beef Achiever

With the new year comes refreshed energy, and beef producers have no better opportunity to unite, showcase, and celebrate an industry than at Beef Australia.
For Australia's progressive young beef producers, the Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador Award marks a further opportunity to gain valuable leadership skills and contribute to the industry.
Rabobank is currently accepting nominations for the award, which will be presented at Beef Australia in May.
The 2021 Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador Ryan Olive encouraged all young beef producers to throw their hat in the ring.
"The Young Beef Ambassador award has been a great experience, it has offered me the ability to attend places and events that I otherwise would not have had the privilege," Mr Olive said.
Mr Olive hails Raglan Station south of Rockhampton in Central Queensland and was applauded due to his leadership and vision. That extended beyond his family's own extensive Brahman operation to his development of a feedlot and live-export facility on the Raglan property creating additional markets for beef producers throughout CQ.
The award aims to further upskill and support young producers by providing opportunities such as attending a scholarship to attend Rabobank's Business Management Program, presenting at Rabobank events, and advocating for the Australian beef industry.
Mr Olive said one of the highlights from the experience had been gaining a deeper understanding of the bank's key indicators and lending criteria - ultimately helping support his business growth aspirations.
"If the banks are looking at these numbers, then there is a pretty good reason I should be to," he said.
"There was also valuable information on negotiation, team building, public speaking and many other skills that underpin good leadership."
Nominees must be 21 to 35 years of age and have a minimum of three years on farm experience in a leadership or decision-making capacity and currently be working in a farming business.
The 2024 QCL Red Meat Achiever of the Year will also be announced at the dinner.
We're on the hunt for the best and brightest individuals in the red meat game with nominations now open for the Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year and the Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador award.
Nominees must have a minimum of three years of on-farm experience in either leadership or decision-making capacity, and currently be working in a successful and progressive farming business.
Nominations close March 16, 2024.
