Farm Online
Home/News

'Underutilised' farming country on NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains

February 16 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Ellerslie Park is described as underutilised farming country located on NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains. Picture supplied
Ellerslie Park is described as underutilised farming country located on NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains. Picture supplied

Ellerslie Park is described as 284 hectares (701 acres) underutilised farming country located on NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.