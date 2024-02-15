Farm Online
Dairy farmer killed in South Gippsland storms

By Callum Godde
February 15 2024 - 11:30am
Victoria is trying to get thousands of homes and businesses back on line after widespread outages. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
A dairy farmer is dead and hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power after Victoria's destructive storms.

