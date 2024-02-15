Retiring Ceduna farmers carve off the home block from the sale

The owners of this large mixed farm on the outskirts of Ceduna in South Australia have already carved off their home from the sale.
After many years of running the 2570 hectare (6351 acre) spread just off the Eyre Highway, the owners are set to retire on the 18ha (44 acre) block containing the farm house and most of the shedding.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say the property has good fencing for running up to 1300 head of sheep.
Large tracts of the land have been cleared and are considered arable for cropping.
The property is 34km west of Ceduna and is 6km from the Eyre Highway with access from Denial Bay Road.
In a straight line, the farm is 16km from the coast.
The farm consists of arable cropping acres, grazing country and some scrub , with all sections within the Hundred of Bartlett. None of the land is under heritage agreement.
Improvements included in the sale is a 18m x 12m x 5m high Implement shed, water troughs, windmills, 15 holding tanks, 3 Underground tanks and 2 bores.
Section 41 is the home block across 2282 acres of which 2158 acres is arable with 80 acres of scrub.
Across the road, section 42 has 1150 acres of which 980 is arable and 170 acres is grazing.
Section 7 adjoins that section, consisting of 873 acres of which 630 acres is arable, 93 acres for grazing and 150 acres of scrub.
Section 13 has 2091 acres of which 1950 acres is arable and 141 acres suitable for grazing.
Overall, the property has a total of 16 paddocks, all with water access.
Sections 7, 41 and 42 have mains water and section 13 has underground tanks, concrete tanks, windmill and a bore.
Vegetation includes remnant Mallee scrub, Ti tree, Wards weed and medics.
Soil type is grey to red brown loam soil with some limestone ridges.
Expressions of interest close on March 14.
For more information contact Elaine Seal from Elders on 0428 400210.
