GrainCorp belt tightening may see struggling Foods NZ axed

GrainCorp could be about to sell or scale back its underperforming Foods New Zealand division, the country's biggest producer of retail and bakery sector oil and fat products.
After spending considerable time and funds improving the efficiency and profitability of its Australian spreads and edible oils business in Victoria, GrainCorp is weighing up whether it might also better service its NZ market from Melbourne.
The agribusiness is not committing to any specific restructure plans yet, but is reviewing options for the Foods NZ division and where both countries' operations overlap or complement each other.
Faced with the likelihood its overall profits will fall by at least half this financial year after recently reaping profit windfalls from a run of bumper harvests, GrainCorp has initiated belt tightening, including a business and systems platform transformation as part of its moves to drive existing assets harder and more efficiently.
The Foods NZ review, flagged last year, is due to conclude before the end of the financial year.
Managing director, Roberts Spurway, said the food space was competitive and the NZ's spreads and oils business in Auckland had struggled as a small contributor to the company's overall earnings.
However, he would not be drawn on whether a sale was likely for the name behind kiwi brands such Choice margarine and Frymax, Chefade and Fri Gold shortening products.
The role our Australian assets could play in supplying NZ is part of our overall review.- Robert Spurway, GrainCorp
"I won't say what our preference is at this stage, except that we don't want the NZ Foods business to be a drag on earnings," he said.
"The role our Australian assets could play in supplying NZ is part of our overall review.
"We've invested significantly in Australia over the years and have been able to now compete for volume from a very efficient position."
Foods NZ is one of four operations GrainCorp has across the Tasman.
It operates a bulk storage and handling business for commodities ranging from woodchips to fertiliser and sugar, and large liquid commodities storage sites for its tallow and oils business, plus a stockfeed ingredients and bulk cattle feeds division.
Commenting after this week's annual general meeting, Mr Spurway noted GrainCorp had enjoyed exceptionally strong revenue on the back of recent big grain harvests and high grain commodity prices.
However, management was well aware it had to keep improving all aspects of the business, including its NZ and Canadian operations, as cropping seasons and market conditions returned to average trends.
Two unusually dry seasons had shackled revenue opportunities from the company's GrainsConnect Canada storage joint venture with Japan's Zen-Noh Grain Corporation, and Fraser Grain Terminal in Vancouver, forcing GrainCorp to inject about $14 million to support its supply chain business last financial year.
"We're very happy with the operational performance and the metrics around our four Canadian grain elevators - and the port joint venture is operating well, too - but we needed to make sure it had the capital to be set up for success when the crop environment improved," he said.
This year's Canadian grain crop were looking better after good snow falls over winter, but the situation would remain unclear for another two months.
GrainCorp's international business also includes a trading desk in Ukraine employing 12 staff, but this was mothballed when Russia invaded two years ago.
Some staff still work in Ukraine for the company's wider European trading desk, while others have moved to London.
"The Black Sea region is a very important supply source for the global grain market and it makes sense to maintain our access to the area," Mr Spurway said.
"But at the moment we are limiting our exposure and financial commitment to Ukraine because of the significant uncertainty the war has brought to that region."
Mr Spurway was global chief operations officer with NZ dairy giant, Fonterra, before moving to Australia to take the reins at GrainCorp in 2020.
