Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

GrainCorp belt tightening may see struggling Foods NZ axed

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
February 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GrainCorp operates market leading edible oil and spreads processing businesses in Australia and NZ. File photo
GrainCorp operates market leading edible oil and spreads processing businesses in Australia and NZ. File photo

GrainCorp could be about to sell or scale back its underperforming Foods New Zealand division, the country's biggest producer of retail and bakery sector oil and fat products.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.