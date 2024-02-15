Impressive Willawong on the market for $51.9 million

Strategically developed 3838 hectare (9483 acre) NSW South West Slopes property Willawong offers the flexibility and scale to produce a range of commodities, from fine wool to cereals, prime lamb and beef.
Located at at Murringo in the Hilltops district, the property is experiencing an excellent season.
The productive improved pastures that cover 83 per cent of the property and are said to be capable of sustaining a stocking rate of 12 dry sheep equivalents/hectare.
Willawong is currently carrying 1000 trade cattle, 4000 wethers and 9500 joined Merino and crossbred ewes and replacements, turning off trade and store lambs.
The Wallace family has strategically developed the property during the past 35 years, including regular fertiliser application and using canola, wheat and barley for livestock grazing and/or grain crops.
About two thirds of Willawong is sown to phalaris based pastures.
The property is securely watered through a reticulated system with five bores. There are also three creeks and 85 dams that capitalise on the district's 678mm of annual rainfall.
Quality improvements include sheepyards, three shearing sheds, cattle yards, multiple machinery and hay sheds, stables and silos.
There are six residences on the aggregation, including a well preserved 1850s homestead.
Set 440m above sea level in a scenic valley, the sprawling bluestone homestead features a tennis court, sweeping lawns and pressed metal ceilings, with numerous outbuildings including an old stone coach house, cellars and meat rooms.
Willawong was last sold in 1988 to the late Dr Jane Wallace, a University of Sydney academic and passionate farmer from Camden.
Over the years Dr Wallace successfully added another six neighbouring farms or land parcels to the aggregation including Erinvale, which is currently the home of her son Tony Wallace and his wife, Annabel.
Renovated in 2012, the four-bedroom Erinvale residence is built from local stone and features an in-ground pool, extensive gardens and a separate one-bedroom studio with kitchenette, bathroom and sitting room, formerly run by Annabel Wallace as an art gallery for 13 years.
Tony Wallace said the Willawong aggregation put together by his mother has been a wonderful home and productive farm for the family, and the property's accessibility to Sydney and Canberra is a great advantage.
LAWD senior director Col Medway said producers across the South West Slopes were flat out sowing early grazing crops.
"Highly productive farms that can be utilised for livestock and/or dryland cropping of cereals and oilseeds are keenly sought," Mr Medway said.
"The successful bidder will benefit from stepping into a well-improved, premium property complete with a wonderful historic homestead, excellent local amenities and saleyards nearby."
The village of Murringo was one of the earliest settlements west of the Great Dividing Range and as an historic pastoral run, Willawong is renowned for its well-preserved 1850s homestead.
Willawong is listed for sale through LAWD at $51.9 million.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, LAWD.
