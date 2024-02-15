Wet summer leads to haystack fires

A dry baling period had hay producers confident stack fires would not be as big a risk as usual this summer, however heavier than anticipated rainfall over the past three months has meant a number of haystack fires across the country in recent weeks.
Sap moisture from hay baled at slightly high moisture levels is a major contributor to hay fires caused by spontaneous combustion, a significant problem for the fodder industry.
However, fodder expert Colin Peace, JumbukAG, said that while the risks were most pronounced with high moisture hay, heavy rain on uncovered bales could also replicate the same reaction that leads to the combustion of bales.
"It is much more of a risk with sap moisture, but if there is enough rain on the bales it will do the same thing," Mr Peace said.
"We've seen areas in southern Australia that have seen really unusually high totals of summer rain so there will be that higher risk for hay that has been left in the paddock."
Mr Peace said hay heated up to combustion point due to a biological interaction.
"You need three things, you need the microbes, the feed source, in this case the hay, and moisture."
"The moisture will activate the microbes which will then eat the plant sugars and then the processes eventually see the plant sugars converted to energy, which is released as heat."
"There are separate stages involving different microbes and bacteria, but the end result sees the centre of the bales getting hot enough to catch fire, which is what we have seen in instances this summer."
Mr Peace said square bales, which are more densely packed, were more prone to combusting than round bales, however switching to round bales was not practical for many producers selling their product off-farm as they are more difficult to freight.
"It is a tough part of the industry, even those with a lot of experience have to be careful, you just have to keep an eye out and keep checking to see if the internal temperatures seem to be building up."
