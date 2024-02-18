Offers sought around $238/acre for big grazing spread in the Mid North

Stephen McKeough is selling his big grazing property near Peterborough in the Mid North of South Australia.
The suggested selling price is $2.5 million for the 4249 hectare (10,500 acres) farm.
At that price, buyers need to consider offers around the $238 per acre mark.
But as Elders Real Estate selling agent Tim Taplin said: "The market will decide the sale price."
Located at Dawson, about 25km north-east of Peterborough, the sprawling property is across nine titles.
Henry (3639 acres) is 10km north of Dawson with open plains and some undulating country with one bore providing a good water supply.
The bore feeds a 5000 gallon tank via solar pump with two dams.
Danny (4086 acres) is 10km north-west of Dawson taking in flat bush and scrub country and has good water supplied by Henry's bore to two 5000 gallon tanks.
Wilson, Teddy's, Gap and Butchers (821 acres) is on flat to undulating country close to Dawson.
Wilson has a bore equipped with a solar pump.
Other blocks are watered from the House.
Pet (839 acres) is on undulating country 2km north-east of Dawson with a solar pump-equipped bore and 3000 gallon tank.
House (392 acres) is on flat scrub adjacent to Dawson township with a bore supplying Teddy's, Watercourse, House, Gap and Raleigh's.
Ralleigh's (712 acres) is adjacent to Dawson on undulating bush country watered from "House" to a 3000 gallon tank.
Watercourse (27.5 acres) is also adjacent to Dawson on flat bush and scrub country watered from the House bore.
The property is said to have fair to good fencing.
Improvements include a three-stand wool shed with Australian Stockyard Systems sheep yards, plus iron post and rail cattle yards with loading ramp.
Agent Mr Taplin said the McKeough farm offered healthy, productive grazing country with a multitude of native grasses and was close to markets.
Expressions of interest close March 28.
For more information contact Mr Taplin on 0419 659621.
