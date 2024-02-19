Morbank a major Central Queensland buffel grass opportunity

Central Queensland property Morbank is well known as a bullock fattening operation, historically running 2000 head to slaughter weights.
Located in the Glenroy district, about a one hour drive from both Rockhampton and Marlborough, the 6789 hectare (16,775 acre) property comprises of 5943ha (14,685 acres) of freehold country and a 846ha (2090 acre) lease.
Morbank has been developed to capitalise on its productive mix of land and soil types.
The country ranges from brigalow softwood scrub, interspersed with blue/red gum creek flats along the various spring-fed streams, running into heavy vine/stone scrub soils.
Improved pastures include green and Gatton panic, bambatsi, Biloela and Gayndah Buffel, Callide Rhodes, urachloa and soft native species with seca stylos throughout the property.
The property is fenced into 11 main paddocks and three holding paddocks. There are three sets of cattle yards, with a 7.5km laneway connecting two of the sets of yards
The boundary fencing is a combination of timber and steel posts with four strand barb wire. The internal fences have steel posts with three and four barbed wires.
Water is a feature with 22 dams, three bores, Ten Mile Creek and numerous springs. There are troughs in the coolers.
Structural improvements include three machinery sheds, a steel shed connected to stables.
The air-conditioned four-bedroom homestead has a new kitchen, extended living area, and a school room and is set in established garden.
There are also one bedroom guest quarters.
The air-conditioned, ensuited, four bedroom workers quarters have kitchen and laundry facilities as well as a concreted undercover area.
In recent years a large investment has been made in infrastructure, vegetation and weed management.
Morbank is being sold through an offers to purchase process, which closes on March 26.
Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural, or Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders
