Tocal College shakes hands on a new partnership with ag machinery brands Case IH and New Holland

February 18 2024 - 3:30pm
At the partnership announcement were Neil Mudd (Case IH KP &DC Machinery), Tobie Payne (CNH Industrial), Rob Rein (Tocal College) and Matt Jackson (Double R New Holland). Picture supplied
CNH has announced a new partnership with leading agricultural training provider Tocal College, NSW, which gives students access to the latest in precision ag technology.

