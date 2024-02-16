Agribusiness buzz in brief

Farm Online
Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated February 16 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
TWE feels US cost impact. Photo supplied.
TWE feels US cost impact. Photo supplied.

Treasury wine profit slips

Despite buying a $1.6 billion luxury Californian wine business late last year, slumping US earnings have contributed significantly to an 11 per cent fall in net profit for wine giant, Treasury Wine Estates.

