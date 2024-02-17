Slow start to the year for Australian tractor sales, except in WA and SA

It has been a slow start to 2024 for tractor sales, according to the latest figures from the Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia.
TMA executive director Gary Northover said January had a 'rather subdued' performance for tractor sales.
According to the latest TMA figures there were about 650 units sold in January, compared to about 800 units in the same month last year.
Mr Northover said in January last year the sector was still benefiting from the Federal Government's Temporary Full Expensing Program.
"This picture reflects an ongoing return to normal trading conditions and whilst it always challenging making predictions off one month's trading, the general outlook appears to be less pessimistic than one may have expected," he said.
Mr Northover said while the unit numbers may have been down compared to January in 2023, in dollar terms this year was 48 per cent stronger than the same month last year.
Falls were experienced in all machine categories except for the 200 horsepower (150 kilowatt)-plus range which was again up by an incredible 158pc on the same month last year.
"Much of the activity for larger tractors continues to occur in WA where major fleet replenishments appear to be underway," Mr Northover said.
The small under 40hp (30kw) category was down by 35pc for the month.
"This "leisure" market has long been considered susceptible to interest rate rises and manufacturers appear to be responding with interest rate specials and other incentives to try and stimulate demand," he said.
The 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range was also down 33pc and the 100 to 200hp (75-150 kw) category was down 13pc.
"Unsurprisingly, Western Australia reported a big lift in January, up 29pc on the same time last year, along with South Australia which was up 11pc," Mr Northover said.
WA and SA were the only states to report an increase.
Queensland was down 16pc against the same month last year. NSW was down 32pc and Victoria was off 12pc. Tasmania was off 56pc for the month with sales in the NT finishing 47pc down.
Mr Northover said sales of combine harvesters always began with a trickle in January.
"We should soon get some insights into the full year forecast as dealer order books begin to finalise," he said.
Baler sales have continued their up-and-down run, up 40pc on January last year and sales of out-front mowers were up by around 47pc in the month.
TMA conference
This year's TMA Conference scheduled to be held on Thursday July 18 in Melbourne at the iconic MCG, a venue the TMA last visited in 2017.
Details regarding the event will be announced during the next few months with ticket sales likely to commence in April.
"This promises to be another great event, so please, save the date," Mr Northover said.
