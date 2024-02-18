Farm Online
Indian farmers fight for floor price guarantee as protests turn violent

By Jason Gregory
Updated February 18 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 2:30pm
Indian farmers are seeking legislation that would provide a price safety net for all produce. Picture supplied.
Tens of thousands of Indian farmers marching towards New Delhi in a fight to force the government to set guaranteed minimum prices for crop production have hit pause after agreeing to return to the negotiating table on Sunday.

