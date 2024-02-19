Farm Online
Live cattle to Indonesia to ramp up with permits out now

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated February 19 2024 - 12:30pm, first published 12:12pm
Queensland paddocks will be firmly in the sights of Indonesian feedlots now that live export permits have been issued. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher.
Medium feeder weight live export cattle out of Queensland are anticipated to be in hot demand over the next few weeks as Indonesian feedlots scramble to have supply for Islamic religious festivals.

