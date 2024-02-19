Live cattle to Indonesia to ramp up with permits out now

Medium feeder weight live export cattle out of Queensland are anticipated to be in hot demand over the next few weeks as Indonesian feedlots scramble to have supply for Islamic religious festivals.
The granting on Friday of permits for 592,000 head for 2024 from Indonesia, after a six-week delay due the general elections in that country, have seen exporters spring into immediate action.
Already one shipment out of Townsville of several thousand head is full and expected to leave next week.
After close to 60,000 head went to Indonesia in December in what industry leaders described as possibly the busiest end-of-year for the trade ever seen, it is anticipated the business will be peddle-to-the-meddle now as importers play catch-up.
Buyers are showing a strong preference for feeders weighing 380 to 450 kilograms for shorter fed programs to meet targets for the religious festivals.
That would likely suit Queensland supply where there was more of a selection with Northern Territory pastoralists typically geared towards the more traditional lighter weight cattle, livestock manager with Elders Customer Solutions in the north Paul McCormack said.
Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said the industry was keen for the momentum that kicked in late last year to continue.
The December 2023 numbers were up 62pc on December the year before, indicating the trade was starting a strong upward run before the import delay hiccup prevented any steers going in January at all.
"All reports are that demand and interest is very good," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
Quotes for 280 to 380kg Brahman feeder steers ex-Townsville are currently sitting around 310c/kg and while there are no quotes yet ex-Darwin, they are typical at plus 30c to Townsville.
Mr McCormack said a lot of inquiry had happened outside the permit system over recent weeks in preparation for when the official go-ahead was given.
"If we were going to have one of those moments we were fortunate it was through a solid wet season," he said of the delay in issuance of permits.
Overseas media reported that immediately after last week's elections, the outgoing president said the permits would be prioritised. They had been delayed on a number of agriculture products including fruit and vegetables and boxed beef.
Mr McCormack said even though discussions between buyers and suppliers had been ongoing , it was surprising that the Townville shipment filled so quickly.
"We felt we were in a period of limited supply due to weather but, as they say, Queensland is a big paddock," he said.
While numbers are expected to be somewhat stronger out of the NT this year, first round musters are still a month away and right now, pastoralists remain hamstrung by floods.
There were also a percentage of stock held back longer than typical, due to both a tougher sales period last year and cattle being kept out of the market due to minor skin flaws as the industry needed to meet lumpy skin disease requirements.
