Loads of SA country properties off to auction for unpaid council rates

A South Australian country council is selling a swag of properties even though the auction prices will be likely less than the rates the owners owe for them.
The Mount Remarkable District Council, located between the top of the Spencer Gulf and the southern Flinders Ranges, is selling 25 properties for non-payment of rates next month.
Of the properties identified for sale, one has a town hall, four have a home but most are vacant land.
Council was told the capital value of 11 of the properties was less than the amount owed in rates.
The last time the council went through the sale process for collection of unpaid rates was several decades ago.
Auctions will be held online and face-to-face on Wednesday, March 13 conducted by Nutrien Harcourts Melrose.
The historic Melrose Institute in the Flinders Ranges will also host the 1pm auctions for those who wish to attend in person.
Council's main office is in Melrose.
Properties in Paragums Road, Spratt Street and Nott Street are listed for sale in Melrose.
Also at the Melrose Institute, properties will be sold in Port Germein, just north of Port Pirie.
Those properties include vacant lots in size from 780 square metres up to two hectares.
A house and shedding in Pole Road, Port Germein on about 8ha is listed.
The vacant Bruce Memorial Hall at Bruce in the Mid North is also to be offered. The isolated hall was said to be have been built to commemorate those who served in World War 1.
Blocks at Hammond, in the southern Flinders Ranges, will be offered in Centenary Road, O'Donoghue Road, and a disused reservoir on about five hectares in Hammond is also to be offered.
A cottage at Booleroo Road, Willowie is on the sale list.
Two properties are on offer at Booleroo Centre in the southern Flinders Ranges - Stephens Street and William Street. One block has a home the other is vacant.
Two lots are being offered at Appila in the Mid North - a home in Babbage Road and a landlocked property within a cropping paddock near Appila Road.
A house and shedding in Reservoir Road, Baroota (north-east of Port Pirie) on about eight hectares is to be offered.
The sale listings state the properties will be auctioned and contracted "as is" on the date of settlement..
An online link to bid online will be provided to registered bidders.
Properties cannot be purchased through the council before the auction date.
For more information contact the council or Dean Paul from Nutrien Harcourts Melrose on 0427 795565.
