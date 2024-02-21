Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Think tank to divvy up roles in wool processing diversification bid

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
February 22 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A meeting will be held in early March to figure out the way forward to developing domestic wool processing. File photo.
A meeting will be held in early March to figure out the way forward to developing domestic wool processing. File photo.

Wool industry stakeholders will meet next month to work out who will take responsibility for each step in bringing an ambitious domestic wool processing and market diversification plan to fruition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.