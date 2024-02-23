US crop forecasts pull prices lower

Published bid prices for wheat dropped significantly across Australia at the back end of last week.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures led the decline falling 40 US cents per bushel (USc/bu) for the week after three consecutive days of price falls to end Friday night.
In Australian dollar terms the decline converts to A$24/t which was almost immediately reflected in many published bid prices of wheat grades around Australia.
The decline in CBOT wheat futures has seen the March 2024 contract close at 560 USc/bu which is equal to previous contract lows reached in late November 2023.
Last time CBOT wheat reached these levels, it managed to rally 80 USc/bu, or A$45 a tonne in Australian dollar terms, across eight consecutive trading days to close at 640 USc/bu.
Can a bounce higher in prices happen again?
The price declines coincided with the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Outlook Forum which projected supply, demand, and prices for 2024 US wheat, corn and soybeans.
For US wheat, the USDA forecast a decline in plantings from 49.6 million acres last year to 47 million acres this year, and an increase in total use (exports and US consumption).
Despite this the USDA are forecasting US ending stocks to increase year-on-year due to improved yields and less acres abandoned, which are both dependent on the weather from here.
Interestingly the USDA noted that if US wheat ending stocks do increase year-on-year per their projections, it will be the first time in six years!
Further, the USDA forecast the US Season Average Farm Price (SAFP) down 120 USc/bu from last year citing the need to be export competitive and noted it would be the lowest since 2020/21.
There were similar themes in the US corn projections. US ending stocks are expected to increase on the back of an expected increase in yield, and the SAFP is estimated down 40 USc/bu year-on-year.
US soybeans were similar again. Projected better year-on-year yields help to increase ending stocks despite total use increasing, and prices are projected to decline.
The market has been expecting more production and more grain availability from the US. The USDA "estimates" have reinforced this expectation. The result was weaker prices.
Yet when we investigate the numbers, the increase in supply is dependent on higher yields.
Right now, the northern hemisphere winter wheat crops are dormant under snow and plantings of spring crops such as spring wheat, corn, soybeans, barley, pulses, and oats have not yet begun.
Hence weather events during the upcoming northern hemisphere spring can often create price volatility as it will define yields and crop production.
