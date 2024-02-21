Farmers weigh up the options for border town's silo sale

One harvest headache for grain farmers at Parilla near the SA/Victorian border could have an obvious solution with the sale of the town silo.
Viterra's disposal of the grain receival facility might be an opportunity for some to solve their on-farm storage capacity problems, especially after a run of good seasons.
For others it has just meant more time their trucks spend on the road.
Parilla is sandwiched between Lameroo and Pinnaroo on the Mallee Highway in SA and about 20 minutes from the Victorian border.
Up for sale is the Parilla grain receival centre with its weighbridge plus 10,500 tonnes of silo storage.
No suggested price has been offered.
The grain handler announced in 2020 it was closing 12 grain delivery sites across the state, including Parilla, Murray Bridge and Coomandook in the state's east.
It followed the Viterra's announcement the year before of 17 sites to be closed which sparked concern about increased truck traffic on key roads.
In 2020, Viterra said it was "responding to the changing needs and delivery patterns of growers and adapting to the evolving environment for SA's grain industry".
At the time, Viterra operations manager Michael Hill said: "Growers are directing the majority of their deliveries to Viterra's larger sites where we can provide more segregation options, faster elevation capacity, quicker turnaround times, longer opening hours and the ability to handle all truck configurations.'
The 1.3 hectare (three acre) site on Schumacher Street (just across from the town's main street), the 10,500 multi-silo elevated storage is up for consideration.
The 30-tonne Mettler Toledo weighbridge with new load cells and reconditioned weighbridge platform is still seen as good value.
The centre offers a 220 tonne per hour loading and unloading elevator capacity and is located just 700 metres from the Mallee Highway.
It has a site grading office and is located 184km from Mildura (in Victoria) and 230km from Port Adelaide.
Prospective buyers are asked to submit written offers for consideration.
For more information contact Andrew Blachut - Property Now. Call 1300 815 051 and enter code 7947, or email property@viterra.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.