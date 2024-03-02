Groundwater innovation sees success

ADVERTISER CONTENT
Sustainable Water Solutions was established to provide sustainable water access to the agricultural community of Australia and in fact, any property owner including municipal and other commercial water users.
The founders, Jim Conley and Ross Martiensen, are passionate about starting a company that would give back to the land and help Australia's agricultural productivity, launched Sustainable Water Pty Ltd.
Knowing that abundant water is available when you know where to look, they began a mission to help rural communities; those who turn water into food and jobs.
They wanted to do everything possible so people, rural or commercial, would never run out of water again.
True to their purpose, they researched and implemented modern methodologies in the exploration and production of underground water.
Using proprietary geophysical technologies to map and discover underground water, they locate and pinpoint high-quality groundwater bore sites, helping hundreds of property owners all over Australia:
As every property is unique the Sustainable Water team analyses the individual characteristics; surfaces, existing water resources, deeper geological water bearing structures and geophysical data following these stages:
The First Stage: Maps are created from airborne, satellite and on-the-ground data sets using advanced analytical technologies. Fracture trace analysis locates potential water bore sites over potential deep fractured-rock groundwater resources coming up near the surface.
The Second Stage: The team does on-site ground surveying deploying special instruments calibrated for water search to verify and hone the results of the first stage mapping and analysis. Precise drilling locations are physically staked on a property. Then a complete final report with 2D and 3D data regarding expected drilling depths accompanying the property's maps and bore site co-ordinates, is given. What sets the Sustainable Water company apart is the services it provides:
Land Mapping and Groundwater Evaluation: Complete bore location services; using desktop water analysis that deploys the full suite of technology and a detailed geophysical field survey.
Groundwater Exploration: Geophysical mapping, fracture traces analysis and identifies high probability zones.
Driller Co-ordination: Recommendation of a fully qualified, proven driller. This is possible with Sustainable Water's collaboration to a network of reliable and efficient drillers who are also committed to sustainability. This co-ordination ensures their scientific assessments are translated into practical solutions on the ground. Drillers play a crucial role in implementing water solutions. Their expertise aligned with Sustainable Water's data-driven technology makes for a partnership that maximises the success of water projects.
For the agricultural community, Australia's weather has always been a force to reckon with - ever changing and unpredictable.
As the continent experiences heavy rainfall in some regions, and prolonged droughts in others, adapting to this environment can be a challenge, particularly to those dependent on the land for survival.
Drought and floods can be deadly. Sustainable Water Pty Ltd is helping farmers to adapt to Australia's ever-changing environment.
Bringing scientific technology and good old-fashioned hard work to the table, Sustainable Water continues to deliver genuine solutions to water issues Australia-wide.
