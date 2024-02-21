Farm Online
More calls to scrap levy, study finds revamped model fails to pass muster

By Jason Gregory
Updated February 21 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Trevor Ranford with Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture supplied.

The government's controversial biosecurity protection levy has again come under attack with a highly-respected industry advocate and recipient of a national biosecurity prize urging the government to abandon the plan.

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

