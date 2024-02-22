NZ analysts tip higher global dairy prices next season

New Zealand analysts are forecasting higher global dairy prices for next season as Global Dairy Trade auction prices consolidate recent gains.
Prices were up 0.5 per cent at the auction on February 20, following a series of rises since late November.
Westpac NZ chief economist NZ Kelly Eckhold said the bank released its initial forecast NZ farmgate milk price for the 2024/25 season on February 21.
"As we previously noted, based on current trends it looks like next year should be a touch better than this year - albeit not especially stellar," he said.
The bank is forecasting a price of $NZ8.40 a kilogram milk solids for 2024/25.
ANZ NZ agricultural economist Susan Kilsby said the bank had confirmed its current forecast price for next season of $NZ8.50/kg MS.
But it had lifted its forecast price for this season by NZ15c to $NZ7.85/kg MS.
ASB economist Nat Keall said there was always uncertainty forecasting next season's prices this far out.
"Prices look to have a reasonable degree of momentum as we finish up the 2023/24 season and the dairy sector shifts the focus to 2024/25," he said.
GDT latter-dated contracts were stable.
"At the very least, WMP (whole milk powder) prices should start off the next season on the front foot," he said.
None of the economists is expecting a big jump in prices.
"With global growth set to continue slowing over 2024, we don't expect commodity prices to lift strongly," Mr Keall said.
"But the most pessimistic expectations around the global economy have proven unfounded thus far, and the prevailing dairy supply/demand balance looks sufficient for prices to retain reasonable support."
Mr Eckhold said growth in the Chinese economy was expected to remain subdued, though this had been counterbalanced more recently by stronger demand from other regions.
"Global milk supply is expected to grow modestly this year, with New Zealand production likely to be slightly up on last year," he said.
"In contrast, environmental regulations have driven a substantial drop in European milk production recently."
Ms Kilsby said global dairy demand remained soft, primarily due to reduced demand from China.
"China imported smaller quantities of dairy products in 2023 and this trend is expected to continue throughout 2024," she said.
Global milk production growth had stalled.
"This trend is evident across the three major dairy-exporting regions: NZ, the EU (European Union) and the US," Ms Kilsby said.
"Milk production is slowing considerably in the northern hemisphere, primarily due to low profitability.
"Tighter environmental regulations are limiting dairy cow numbers in some countries, which has impacted milk production.
"Looking forward, milk volumes are expected to stabilise in most major dairy-producing regions."
Although there was a lift in the GDT at Tuesday's auction, the commodity results were mixed.
Anhydrous milk fat recorded a big jump, up 8.6pc, as did mozzarella, up 5.3pc.
But cheddar, after a spectacular result at the previous auction, was down 7.6pc, while WMP fell 1.8pc.
In an encouraging sign for the long-term prices, Chinese buyers were again active despite the recent holiday.
"We noticed that Chinese buyers picked up around half of total products sold even though the Chinese New Year holiday period ended just a day or two ago," Mr Eckhold said.
"Chinese demand is creeping up and is now around the 10-year average."
