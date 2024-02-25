Farm Online
AgriTech Meetup gathers in Adelaide for evokeAG debrief

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated February 26 2024 - 10:00am, first published 9:58am
The Adelaide AgriTech Meetup Group partnered with Agribusiness Australia to host a gathering aimed at debriefing and sharing insights from AgriFutures evokeAG.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

