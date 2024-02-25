AgriTech Meetup gathers in Adelaide for evokeAG debrief

The Adelaide AgriTech Meetup Group partnered with Agribusiness Australia to host a gathering aimed at debriefing and sharing insights from AgriFutures evokeAG.
Held at Stone & Chalk in Lot 14 in Adelaide, the event attracted about 50 people.
The aim of the Adelaide AgriTech Meetup Group is to bring together developers, farmers, and other stakeholders in the agriculture industry - to collaboratively look at opportunities and solutions for technology to help make agriculture more productive, profitable and sustainable.
An Israeli delegation led by Shifka Seigel was also in attendance and Israeli farmer and innovator Colin Lotzof, Pezt Technological Solutions, gave a talk on his nation's agriculture and how it has gone through a process of de-desertification.
