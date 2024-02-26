Farm Online
Queensland rebuilding offsets southern liquidating, herd in 'holding pattern'

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
February 26 2024
Rebuilding in Queensland has offset liquidating in southern states to put the national herd in a 'holding pattern', prominent analyst Simon Quilty reports. Photo by Lucy Kinbacher.
With Meat & Livestock Australia's highly-anticipated cattle herd projections due this week, talk has ramped up about just how high slaughter figures will lift this year and what the female kill rate will be.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

