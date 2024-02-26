Farm Online
Home/Weather

Potential La Nina may return by spring

By Don White, Weatherwatch
February 26 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The slightly favoured scenario remains for the Indian Ocean Dipole to be neutral until at least April/May, then possibly weakly negative which would slightly increase early winter rainfall potential in SE Australia. Picture by Shutterstock
The slightly favoured scenario remains for the Indian Ocean Dipole to be neutral until at least April/May, then possibly weakly negative which would slightly increase early winter rainfall potential in SE Australia. Picture by Shutterstock

The Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) continues to be strongly negative at below -15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.