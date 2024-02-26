Potential La Nina may return by spring

The Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) continues to be strongly negative at below -15.
It is the only one of the atmospheric El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) indicators that remains strongly in the El Nino range even through it was in the neutral range during December and January.
This is expected to be a temporary fluctuation often observed during summer. The other atmospheric anomalies across the tropical Pacific weakened in recent weeks.
Low-level winds were near average over the equatorial Pacific, while convection remained slightly enhanced near the International Date Line so overall, atmosphere system reflected a weakening El Nino.
Sea surface temperature (SST) patterns in the Pacific all indicate the recent El Nino event is past its peak and is continuing to weaken. SST in the central tropical Pacific and temperatures in the Pacific sub-surface show a clear cooling trend, typical of a decaying event. Most major climate models suggest the central tropical Pacific Ocean will continue to cool in the coming months, with most models indicating a return to neutral ENSO levels by April.
Current forecasts of the ENSO state beyond May remain uncertain and should be treated with caution. However, a return to a La Nina pattern by spring appears to be the slightly favoured scenario. The latest model guidance broadly agrees with a La Nina developing after mid to late winter, with some uncertainty around the timing of transitions to ENSO-neutral and then the La Nina.
Based on previous records, a little over 50 per cent of El Nino events have been followed by a neutral condition for many months and a little over 40pc have been followed by a La Nina.
The oceans around the world have been the warmest on record for at least nine months and the effect this will have on predicting future ENSO trends is unknown. All that can be concluded it that the effects have the potential to be significant.
We have seen some of those effects in the rainfall patterns in eastern and northern Australia over summer, partially due to unprecedented warm waters in the Coral and Tasman Seas and the western tropical Pacific.
What happens with the Indian Ocean this year could be quite important but it, too, is a little unclear as almost all the Indian Ocean is experiencing above normal SSTs.
The slightly favoured scenario remains for the Indian Ocean Dipole to be neutral until at least April/May, then possibly weakly negative which would slightly increase early winter rainfall potential in SE Australia.
