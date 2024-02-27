Deepwater noted for heavy carrying capacity, quality cultivation

Deepwater is a premium 3067 hectare (7578 acre) freehold Central Queensland property noted for its heavy carrying capacity on established improved pastures and legumes.
Offered by the Fairweather family, the freehold property is located in the highly regarded Oombabeer district, 33km north east of Bauhinia, 70km west of Moura and 233km south west of Rockhampton.
Deepwater features deep, rich brigalow, blackbutt, bonewood, crows ash and softwood scrub soils.
In addition to 405ha (1000 acres) of established wondergraze leucaena there is 546ha (1350 acres) of deep self-mulching cultivation.
Water is supplied from three large dams, a lagoon and permanent water from Zamia Creek.
There is a Queensland Government PMAV vegetation map in place.
The property divided into 13 paddocks supported by water square and a laneway system.
The modern steel cattle yards are equipped with an undercover crush and cradle.
Structural improvements comprise of two large machinery sheds, and 2500 tonnes of on-property grain storage, with a dryer.
There is also a 1000m on-property airstrip.
Accommodation includes a three bedroom home, a three bedroom manager's home, and workers' quarters.
Marketing agent Brad Hanson, Hourn & Bishop Qld, said Deepwater was well located to a range of diverse marketing options.
"Deepwater offers an opportunity to acquire a highly improved, productive beef and farming enterprise, located in the renowned Oombabeer district between Moura and Bauhinia," Mr Hanson said.
Expressions of interest close with Hourn & Bishop Qld on March 28.
Contact Brad Hanson 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld.
