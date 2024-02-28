Rockland Spring is a highly developed, extremely well watered scrub soil property featuring productive improved pastures including buffel, progardes, creeping blue grass, seca and caatinga stylos.
To be auctioned on a walk in, walk out basis with cattle and plant in Emerald on April 19, the 10,210 hectare (25,230 acres) freehold property is located at Comet, 56km south of Blackwater and 72km north of Rolleston.
There is about 6220ha (15,360 acres) of principally well-developed scrub pastures, 3000ha (7410 acres) of light sandy tableland country, and 500ha (1235 acres) of partially escarpment country. The balance is described as being very light, including some steep, sloping country.
Offered by Sam and Louis Staines, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of 3500 adult cattle equivalents.
Rockland Spring is divided into 20 substantial paddocks ranging in size from 180ha to 800ha.
The main 600 head capacity yards have a curved race and overhead four-way draft, undercover crush and weigh box, and a pneumatic calf cradle. There is a second set of 200 head capacity yards.
Rockland Spring is well watered with numerous dams including five significant dams.
The eponymous spring provides excellent additional stock and potable water through about 8.5km of new 50mm poly pipe.
Structural improvements include a machinery shed, workshop, cotton seed shed with commodity walls, and a yard shed.
The four bedroom homestead has a deck overlooking a swimming pool, a two car garage, cold room, and a tennis court. There is also a three bedroom cottage and a two bedroom donga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.