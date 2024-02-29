Tough gear and constant support from Ezywire

When you are out in 40-degree heat building hundreds of kilometres of fence, the last thing you need is equipment that isn't up to the challenge. That's where Ezywire comes in.
The Ezywire workshop has been busy for the past few years, developing five awesome new products that have fencing contractors across the country smiling.
And whether its a plain wire spinner, Exclusion King Ezywire, the 1300 Ezywire, the 1200 Hydraulic Clamper, crimp dies to fit a six-tonne Milwaukee crimping tool, a Tucker Fencing trailer or the Mudford Unclipper, Ezywire products have one thing in common - they are designed and built tough to perfectly fit the job at hand, no matter how big it is.
On top of this, the support and help from Ezywire's Jamie Stenhouse has kept contractors coming back - not only does he design machines with these contractors, he is there to support them day in, day out.
Just ask Sooty Black - with his own contracting business, he has rebuilt more than 300 kilometres of the South Australian Dog Fence.
They have portable fencing camps that are towed with the semi, and they often are out on the fence for three months at a time. So Mr Black knows his stuff.
He has been using Ezywire machines, including the super duty Ezywire machine, which has double disc brakes and an automatic cooling fan, for years.
"With the South Australian Dog Fence Rebuild, they have extra heavy duty wire inside the fabricated wire. To get the tension right with that extra heavy wire, we needed a lot stronger braking power, so [Mr Stenhouse] specially developed that super duty machine for me.
"It made our job a lot easier and it was easier on the brakes. We had the machine on a big 23-tonne front-end loader to get it on full tension. We can run it out over full strain as we go, which could be up to 15 kilometres if there's no bends, so it saves you a mountain of time. It was a game-changer.
"When you get a product from Jamie, it doesn't matter what it is, the after-hours customer service and problem solving is amazing. You can ring him any time of the day or night and he will answer. It's a big thing when people remember who you are and back up with great service. He's a good bloke. He's never let me down."
It is the same story from Richard McPherson at Agcon Solutions. Mr McPherson's business operates around Ballarat, as well as doing runs to Broken Hill, NSW.
Mr McPherson uses the 1300 Ezywire machine for pretty much every job, which is around 250km with it in five years.
"It takes a lot of manual handling out of fencing," he said. "You can run the bigger 500-metre rolls of ringlock, and because you can put tension out as you go, you can do long strains in one go. It means you get a huge amount of efficiency.
"Because you can keep the tension, you can lean the wire up against a fence. Otherwise you have to lay it down on the ground. We do a lot of work in stone country, which is great for wrecking ringlock. I would never go back to doing it the old way."
He said the rubber rollers, which strain wire as you go, meant the coating on wire stayed intact more. "It's a well thought-out machine."
James Boag is a farmer and contractor at Nyngan, NSW, mostly focusing on exclusion fencing. So the Exclusion Ezywire has been the perfect fit for him, for both conventional fencing and exclusion fencing.
For him, safety has been a huge benefit of the machine. "I've put up a lot of fences in other ways and stood them up, and it's so bulky and heavy. This just brings ease of management and better safety," he said.
Mr Boag was one of the first to use the Ezywire crimping dies, which are great for joining wire with the conventional crimp sleeves. The dies, both for 2.5-millimetre and 3.15-4mm wire, fit an off-the-shelf six-tonne, battery-operated Milwaukee crimping tool.
"They are a time-saver and so consistent. His products are great and well-made."
Rob Bailey is a contractor based at Bathurst, NSW, but builds fences across the state. He was the first to use the 1200 Hydraulic Clamping Ezywire machines.
This machine hydraulically clamps the prefabricated wire when ready to strain. The straining part is detachable from the base and can be put on either side. It will also run the plain wire spinners and barb wire runners. It has a bolt-on hitch and variable offset as standard.
"I came up with a rough idea to run barb through the clamp machine. So I rang Jamie up and told him, and he came up with the idea about a day later," he said. "Because it is detachable, with two of us we can change sides in four minutes. It's such a great idea. And you can carry 1500m at a time.
"We're doing an exclusion fence at the moment. We've run the hinge-joint on the left-hand side for most of it. Now we're up against some heavy timber, so we will run it on the right-hand side."
He said the barb runner was the greatest thing he had come across.
"They don't tend to get a spool happening, they don't get tangled up and they keep tension. I've strained up six and seven barbs at a time."
He said working with Mr Stenhouse was fantastic. "The customer service from Jamie is awesome. I can't find anyone who is near him. He's there to help you out."
