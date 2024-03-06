Warm seas could fuel rain events through autumn

The persistence of warm sea surface temperatures surrounding much of Australia has the potential to continue to fuel heavy rainfall events in places during autumn although widespread rain events are less likely. The El Nino patterns in the eastern Pacific have weakened further during recent weeks.
In the western Pacific, very warm SSTs are continuing, with maximums broadly 2-4 degrees above average and more typical of a La Nina pattern than an El Nino. This may have important implications pushing into later this year.
The current El Nino is by name only with the high SSTs driving increased moisture and humidity over eastern Australia, which has resulted in continued convective rainfall with patchy and variable falls the most common. The difference between this and a proper La Nina is that we would expect rainfall to generally be more widespread.
Looking at the sub-surface of the Pacific Ocean, cool water is continuing to build 100-200 metres below the surface and advance eastwards. Consequently, it is likely that cool water anomalies will develop over the eastern Pacific during the winter months, which, when combined with the warm SSTs across the western Pacific Ocean, may see patterns trend back towards a La Nina state for the upcoming spring period. This could see rain events becoming more of a feature in the late winter to spring period.
The Indian Ocean officially moved into a neutral phase in recent weeks. It is expected that the Indian Ocean Dipole will stay neutral through autumn and winter with no strong indication of any other patterns at this stage, but SST patterns are unusual for this time of year and appear to have higher than normal potential for unexpected change so will be closely monitored.
The monsoon across northern Australia has been unusually persistent for an El Nino and has also contributed to pushing elevated levels of moisture over the region.
The Madden Julien Oscillation finally cleared the region in mid to late February. However, it's likely to return to a favourable phase for Australian rainfall and tropical cyclone potential in about two weeks. This should be the last main period of tropical cyclone activity this season. An increase in such activity in the tropics often results in moisture flowing southwards into eastern Australia and can correlate with higher levels of rainfall briefly.
For NSW and south east Qld specifically, the high SSTs in the Tasman Sea may result in an increased potential for east coast low development during autumn and early winter. The high SSTs are bringing higher humidity and any upper systems that track over the region are likely to interact with the high SSTs to bring an increased potential for low pressure development and consequent rain events.
