Farm Online
Home/Weather

Warm seas could fuel rain events through autumn

By Don White, Weatherwatch
March 6 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warm seas could fuel rain events through autumn
Warm seas could fuel rain events through autumn

The persistence of warm sea surface temperatures surrounding much of Australia has the potential to continue to fuel heavy rainfall events in places during autumn although widespread rain events are less likely. The El Nino patterns in the eastern Pacific have weakened further during recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.