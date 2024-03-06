Warm seas could fuel rain events through autumn

Looking at the sub-surface of the Pacific Ocean, cool water is continuing to build 100-200 metres below the surface and advance eastwards. Consequently, it is likely that cool water anomalies will develop over the eastern Pacific during the winter months, which, when combined with the warm SSTs across the western Pacific Ocean, may see patterns trend back towards a La Nina state for the upcoming spring period. This could see rain events becoming more of a feature in the late winter to spring period.