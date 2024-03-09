Farm Online
Market sentiment self-fulfilling

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
March 9 2024 - 11:00am
A bearish market sentiment can at times be self-fulfilling. Buyers remain cautious and patient to purchase grain because prices are declining, and they may be able to buy grain at a lower price.

