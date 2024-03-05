Supply chains shambles stinging ag exports

The issue of Australia's creaking agricultural supply chain continues to significantly constrain the industry according to policy experts and the grain trade.
GrainGrowers trade and supply chains policy manager Annabel Mactier told last week's Victorian Farmers Federation grains conference in Horsham that a whopping third of crop production costs were incurred in the freight supply chain.
She said widespread dissatisfaction with road quality had been backed up by recent surveys that had found Australia's road network had slumped to number 33 in the world for quality.
"The grains industry is so economically important and completely overlooked from a funding and regulatory perspective," Ms Mactier said.
She said a greater investment from federal and state governments would help ease pressure on small rural councils.
"It would be great if we did not have to keep fighting for our share and there was targeted funding for rural roads in particular as the system at present just is not working."
She said current road repair funding arrangements could not generate the funds necessary for the large scale repairs and upgrades necessary to bring the network up to standard.
"We have a system across the country where we have large rural councils with massive road networks and tiny rate bases," Ms Mactier said.
"The urban-rural disparities are plain and simple, there is not enough money to fix rural roads," she said.
"In the city there are 175 people per kilometre of road, in rural areas that drops to five per km."
Ms Mactier gave the example of the western Victorian municipality of Northern Grampians, which had over 3360km of local roads and 143 bridges to maintain.
"It is difficult to maintain the appropriate road network and infrastructure and that in turn creates these pinch points within the supply chain."
She said it was a story recreated in every corner of the country.
"Across Victoria alone there are 6000 bridges and 1000 need some form of repair."
But it is not just a substandard road network and a lack of road funding hurting farmers looking to move their product to market.
Ms Mactier said in a recent GrainGrowers report on the supply chain six key pressure points had been identified.
These were road funding, bridge infrastructure, road regulation, rail, supply chain data and port connectivity.
The shift to heavier grain carrying vehicles such as road trains is welcome from an efficiency point of view, but experts have said the road network frequently cannot cope with it.
Bridge ratings are a key constraint, with Ms Mactier saying a strategic plan was needed for improvements for those in the most important freight corridors.
For example, the Western Highway, approved for 85.5t loads, but the Lochiel Bridge at Dimboola only has a weight limit of 73t for A-doubles, with no viable bypass options.
Sam Batters, general manager at CHS Broadbent, told the VFF conference that the industry was increasingly moving to larger movements of grain in a shorter period of time.
"We know the first six months of the calendar year is our real hitting zone so we want to get our product out as quick as possible and road freight bottlenecks do not help with this," he said.
"We need to understand the challenges that come with the industry shift to high performance vehicles."
He said investments were being made in improving port infrastructure such as fast road intake, multi segregation storage and fast vessel loading, but added it needed to be matched by a fit for purpose upcountry freight system.
