Broadview: Extensively developed property for 6000 sheep

Broadview is a top quality, extensively developed 579 hectare (1431 acre) southern Monaro property currently carrying 6000 dry sheep equivalents.
Comprising of undulating country with productive, pasture improved alluvial river flats, the property features primarily black basalt and some red basalt soils.
Broadview is located 16km north of Bombala in the Bibbenluke area, two hours south of Canberra and halfway between Sydney and Melbourne. The coastal town of Eden is about a 60 minute drive, while the NSW ski fields are about 90 minutes away.
The property has about 525ha (1300 acres) of arable country with about 485ha (1200 acre) improved with primarily phalaris and subterranean clover pastures.
The 2023 cropping program included 42ha of mainstar rape and 20ha of wheat. Other crops in recent years have included rye grass, wheat, brassica and lucerne.
Broadview is fenced into 37 paddocks, with a significant amount of the fencing being primarily Waratah hinged joint.
Some 700m of native tree breaks have also been planted in recent years.
Water is supplied from a 5km frontage the Bombala and Undowah rivers and eight dams.
Broadview is equipped with a modern, four stand, raised board shearing shed. The attached yards have an undercover drenching race and three-way draft. There is also a second set of sheep yards on the property.
There are two sets of cattle yards, both fitted with crushes and loading ramps.
Other working improvements include a seven bay machinery shed with workshop, hay shed, machinery shed/stock shelter, two grain silos, and a silage pit that is currently storing 500 bales of silage.
The renovated double brick construction homestead (C1956) is set in an area of about a hectare, with mature trees, established gardens and manicured lawns.
The spacious three bedroom home with an office has a modern extension with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the courtyard, under floor heating and slow combustion heater.
There is also a four bedroom manager's cottage.
Broadview will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on AuctionsPlus on March 21.
Contact Matthew Green, 0429 991 241, or Christine McIntosh, 0427 584 004, Nutrien Harcourts.
