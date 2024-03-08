Productive South West property Raceview Station heads to auction

South West Queensland property Raceview Station is arguably one of the most productive holdings in the Charleville district.
Offered by the English-based Mellstrom family after 30 years of ownership, the 39,550 hectare (97,728 acre) holding has been carrying 1800 cows plus progeny and in more recent times, 1400 goats and progeny.
Raceview is located adjacent to Charleville on the north-south route to saleyards, feedlots and processors and is 270km west of the Roma Saleyards.
The property in 23 freehold titles also borders Western Exporters abattoir on the Morven Road.
Raceview has 21 main paddocks, plus holding paddocks and an extensive laneway system.
Significant attention has been paid to the property's fencing in recent years.
The eastern boundary is fully exclusion fenced and there is about 13,355ha (33,000) acres that has been recently exclusion fenced for goats.
Water is supplied from permanent and semi-permanent holes in the Warrego River, Wellwater and Crooked creeks, Bradleys Gully, four bores and 13 dams.
There is about a 33km frontage to the Warrego River.
Livestock facilities a 1500 head capacity cattle yards, 400 head capacity cattle yards, and goat yards.
Marketing agent Andrew Adcock said Raceview offered scale, location, and a diversity of pastures.
"Raceview would likely suit a northern operator to grow cattle out without deviating off the north south route and the access to saleyards, feedlots and processors," Mr Adcock said.
Raceview Station will be auctioned by Adcock Partners in Brisbane on May 2, if not sold prior.
Contact Andrew Adcock, 0407 674972, Sam Bartlett, 0428 020 289, Adcock Partners.
