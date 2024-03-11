Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

SA business wins pitch award

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
March 11 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AAIN founder Sam Almaliki, ACM MD Tony Kendall, Athena IR-Tech CEO Jay Holata and Ausagritech' Meg Lovegrove.
AAIN founder Sam Almaliki, ACM MD Tony Kendall, Athena IR-Tech CEO Jay Holata and Ausagritech' Meg Lovegrove.

A South Australian business has taken out the Pitch to Paddock award at AgSmart Connect for the second year in a row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.