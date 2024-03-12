Farm Online
Power struggle: Dairy farmer sparks up as second lithium battery site proposed

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
March 13 2024 - 10:30am
Darren Sagrera with his partner Teresa Hicks and their daughter Chelsea, 2, on the dairy farm in Dederang. Picture by Mark Jesser
A Dederang, Vic, dairy farmer fears her water supply could be contaminated as plans for a second lithium battery site in the Kiewa Valley emerge.

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

