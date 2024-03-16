Dairy co-op Norco expands 'Farmer Army' to tackle mental health crisis

Australia's largest and oldest dairy co-operative Norco has announced the expansion of its 'Farmer Army', with new mental health recruit dairy farmer veteran Craig Waddell.
Norco recognised the need for the newly created role of mental health support officer, following its own research about farmer mental health, which found close to half (45 per cent) of Australian farmers had thoughts of self-harm or suicide.
Norco chief executive officer Michael Hampson said the newly created position would provide support exclusively to the co-op's farmer members who might need to talk to someone during challenging times or who simply wanted to have a chat with another farmer.
"Craig has extensive farming experience and brings a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by farmers and will be available to all our farmer members to lend a supportive and empathetic ear," Mr Hampson said.
"The commitment Craig brings to the role of helping others and fostering a support network aligns with our mission of making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve."
Mr Waddell, who was a dairy farmer for 45 years, said he was excited to start this role supporting farmers who are struggling with their mental health.
"I bring a deep understanding of the unique challenges farmers face, and some farmers get tested every day, with some days better than others," he said.
"If there are farmers out there that need someone to talk to, I am just a phone call or farm visit away to have a yarn and help make sense of their feelings and thoughts.
"Helping our farmers is not only a great thing to do for our industry, but I feel like I am giving back to an industry I have worked in for so long."
Mr Waddell's services will support the work already being done by Norco member Ross Blanch and the Queensland Lifeline Farmer to Farmer program.
Mr Blanch, who saw a 30pc increase in Norco farmer referrals after the National Farmer Wellbeing launch in 2023, welcomes the additional support from Mr Waddell.
"I have been helping farmers for the last five years by empowering them to express their feelings and show them that it's ok to feel overwhelmed and challenged," Mr Blanch said.
"Farmers aren't built to talk and so it's really important that they have someone they can connect with who speaks their language and understands the unique struggles they face."
Norco's National Farmer Wellbeing Report, done in partnership with the National Farmers Federation, revealed 45pc of farmers had felt depressed and 64pc had experienced anxiety in the past few years.
The report found two of the top three factors impacting Australian farmer mental health were financial stress (36pc) and inflation and cost pressures (35pc).
It also found 51pc of Australian farmers who struggled did not want to burden their family or friends.
If you or anyone you know needs help, contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.