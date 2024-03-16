Farm Online
Dairy co-op Norco expands 'Farmer Army' to tackle mental health crisis

March 16 2024 - 6:00pm
Former dairy farmer Craig Waddell is Norco's new mental health support officer. Picture supplied
Australia's largest and oldest dairy co-operative Norco has announced the expansion of its 'Farmer Army', with new mental health recruit dairy farmer veteran Craig Waddell.

