South-west Victorian dairy farmer loses his long locks for a good cause

By Jenny McLaren
March 23 2024 - 6:00pm
Nathan Gillingham has shaved his head for the World's Greatest Shave. Inset, Nathan before he cut his hair. Pictures supplied.
Nathan Gillingham's cricket team scored a historic grand final win last weekend, but the Cooriemungle, Vic, dairy farmer was more than happy to take the tag of 'biggest loser' as part of the celebrations.

