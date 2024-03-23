South-west Victorian dairy farmer loses his long locks for a good cause

Nathan Gillingham's cricket team scored a historic grand final win last weekend, but the Cooriemungle, Vic, dairy farmer was more than happy to take the tag of 'biggest loser' as part of the celebrations.
Mr Gillingham, 24, went under the razor, six years after his last haircut, reaching his $1000 goal for the World's Greatest Shave fund-raiser.
The young cricketer stated beofore the match he would face up to the shave if his Heytesbury-Princetown Storm Division 3 side got home against Boorcan in its first SWC grand final as the merged Heytesbury and Princetown club.
True to his word, when the Storm lifted its inaugural trophy, Mr Gillingham fronted up as his mate Zack Lenehan wielded the scissors at the Timboon Recreation Reserve on March 16.
Mr Gillingham said he and Mr Lenehan, who encouraged him to participate in the fund-raiser, had been friends since primary school.
"He missed a few spots," he joked.
"But it was time for it to come off. There's no going back."
Admitting to feeling "a bit fresh" without his long locks, Mr Gillingham said he was happy to sacrifice his hair for such a good cause.
It's the second time he's shaved his head for the event, held annually by the Leukaemia Foundation.
The first time was in 2018 as a Year 12 Timboon P-12 student.
Mr Gillingham lost his mother Julie to a brain tumour in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.
The World's Greatest Shave participants raise money for blood cancer research and support every March by cutting, shaving or colouring their hair.
Timboon, Vic, woman Sarah Pender also cut her hair for the cause last week.
Donate to the brave shavers at either my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/nathangillingham or my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/sarahpender
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.