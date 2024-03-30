Farm Online
Home/News

Reserve Bank's shift to neutral likely to be reinforced

By Poppy Johnston
March 31 2024 - 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock has a "neutral stance on the interest rate outlook". (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock has a "neutral stance on the interest rate outlook". (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

With less than six weeks to go before the next Reserve Bank of Australia decision on interest rates, borrowers are about to get more signals on what it might do next.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.