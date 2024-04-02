Farm Online
Here's how much was donated, and spent, on the Voice referendum

Justine Landis-Hanley
Justine Landis-Hanley
April 2 2024 - 2:31pm
The two major "yes" campaign groups received close to $60 million in donations in the lead up to the referendum, fresh data reveals, almost five times the leading "no" campaigns.

