Flinders Park a private retreat with its own boat ramp and beach | Video

Flinders Park is a remarkable private retreat with its own boat ramp and beach on the Murrumbidgee River just 4km from the Wagga Wagga CBD.
The 59 hectare (146 acre) riverfront property has all the conveniences of city living in a secluded location, including an architecturally designed, five bedroom homestead with 360-degree views across the river red gum dotted landscape.
Flinders Park has 1.2km of private frontage to the Murrumbidgee and there are also deep, rich alluvial soils that grow a productive blend of phalaris and clover pastures.
Vendor Lina Wood described the property as being the best of both worlds.
"We drive five minutes from the centre of Wagga and we're in a secluded little oasis with nature all around," Ms Wood said.
"It's a joy to be among the bird life and come across echidnas, turtles and wallabies, and then there is the productive farm land which we manage sustainably with minimum input."
The house incorporates feng shui principles and is said to creates a distinct feeling on entry.
All of the rooms have beautiful elevated views.
Built above all historic flood levels, the stunning air-conditioned and heated homestead features deep tallowwood timber verandahs, a landscaped garden with in-ground swimming pool, and multiple barbecue deck areas equipped with ceiling fans.
The large kitchen connects with open plan living and dining areas, a parents' retreat/office, sitting room and laundry, and there are two bathrooms servicing five spacious bedrooms.
Beautiful natural finishes include redgum timber benchtops, Sydney blue gum flooring, handmade tiles and Tasmanian oak cabinetry. Bathrooms feature pepperino stone and travertine alongside rich teak flooring.
Town water supplies the homestead and garden, with additional water stored in rainwater tanks.
The original two bedroom Flinders Park cottage also still stands on the bank of the river.
Flinders Park is divided into eight main paddocks serviced by a central laneway system.
Water for livestock is supplied directly from the river or through a trough system, which can be switched to either town or river supply.
There is also the ability to irrigate four paddocks, which are set up with hydrant points that connect to a travelling irrigator. The property has a water access licence.
Infrastructure includes a machinery shed and a raised board, two stand shearing shed, steel sheep yards, steel cattle yards, a machinery shed/workshop and historic horse stables.
Expression of interest for Flinders Park close with LAWD on May 2.
Contact Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, or Trish Brewer, 0409 524 901, LAWD.
