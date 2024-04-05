Granite grazing country sold under the hammer for $2.3m | Video

Hamiltons, a well located 534 hectare (1320 acre) high altitude granite country property, has sold under the hammer for $2.3 million.
The sale price is equal to about $4307/ha ($1742/acre).
Set in a 990 to 1120 metres above sea level area, the productive property located 13km south of Tenterfield comprises of 10 freehold titles and is positioned within the Tenterfield rural residential subdivision zone.
Hamiltons has been run as a breeding and fattening operation with Poll Hereford cattle.
The conservatively stocked property is currently running 110 cows and calves, three bulls and 70 steers on the mainly native pastures.
The property has mainly undulating country with scattered timber that runs through to some steeper, more heavily timbered country.
There are six main paddocks, a laneway and small holding paddock.
All parts of the property can be reached by a farm vehicle.
As a cattle operation the topography provides for excellent protection and warmth during the winter months.
Water is supplied from Benders Creek and its tributaries, which meander through each of the paddocks, and nine dams.
There are two sets of cattle yards on the property.
Marketing was handled by Glen Curry, Harrold Curry, Tenterfield.
