Farm Online
Home/News

Granite grazing country sold under the hammer for $2.3m | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Hamiltons, a well located 534 hectare (1320 acre) high altitude granite country property, has sold under the hammer for $2.3 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.