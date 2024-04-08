Farm Online
Farmers welcome supermarket review calls for mandatory code, heavy fines

By Jason Gregory
Updated April 9 2024 - 9:34am, first published April 8 2024 - 10:00am
The nation's major supermarkets should be subject to a mandatory code of conduct with penalties of up to $10 million if caught abusing their market power, an interim review has recommended.

