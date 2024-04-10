Tildavale seeking offers of more than $1.85 million

Tildavale is a 145 hectare (358 acre) Coalstoun Lakes property in two tiles featuring rich red scrub soils.
Located 22km from the Biggenden, the property is fenced into 10 main paddocks serviced by a laneway with smaller paddocks around the cattle yards.
About 97ha (240 acres) of Tildavale has previously been cultivated.
At present there is 36ha (90 acres) planted with millet and forage sorghum.
There is a well established panic, Rhodes and blue grass in the remaining paddocks
Water is supplied from a dam, bore, troughs and rainwater tanks.
Improvements include two machinery sheds, a hay shed, workshop, and six 50 tonne silos.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and scales.
The freshly renovated four bedroom, three bathroom lowset home also has a double garage.
The property also features a bitumen road frontage, a mail service, bin collection and the Coalstoun Lakes P-State School is nearby, with high schools in Biggenden and Gayndah.
Tildavale is on the market seeking offers of more than $1.85 million.
Contact James Cochrane, 0407 139 901, or Jess Rollinson, 0407 199 299, Burnett Livestock and Realty.
