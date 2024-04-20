Farm Online
Home/News

Cell grazing tablelands country on the market for $2200/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A holistically managed tablelands country that has been cell grazed for the past 20 years is on the market for $2200/acre. Picture supplied
A holistically managed tablelands country that has been cell grazed for the past 20 years is on the market for $2200/acre. Picture supplied

Redbank, a 2210 hectares (5460 acres) holistically managed tablelands property that has been cell grazed for the past 20 years, is on the market for $12 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.