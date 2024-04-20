Cell grazing tablelands country on the market for $2200/acre

Redbank, a 2210 hectares (5460 acres) holistically managed tablelands property that has been cell grazed for the past 20 years, is on the market for $12 million.
Offered by Adrian and Elisbeth Betts, the asking price is equal to about $5430/ha ($2200/acre).
The property features primarily chocolate and red basalt soils and has 552ha (1365 acres) of arable country and 167ha (415 acres) of timber.
Located on the Warkton Plateau 28km south of Coonabarabran, NSW, the productive country falls to the east.
Redbank is divided into 100 cells averaging about 20ha (50 acres) from an original base of about 20 paddocks.
The property is covered in thick stands of natural and improved grasses, plus sub and white clovers and the legume glycine.
Redbank is currently running 6000 sheep and 500 adult cattle with followers.
The large number of paddocks have also created an efficient laneway system with dogs not required for mustering.
There are three sets of steel sheep yards with jetting/drenching races. The main 3000 head capacity main yards have an undercover area for 2000 sheep.
There are also two sets of cattle yards.
As a result of the cell grazing program, Redbank's carbon sequestration is said to be measured as a 1 per cent increase in soil organic matter.
Water is supplied from six equipped bores through a central system. There is also a spring that supplies troughs and dams, a well, 14 dams and three creeks.
The average annual rainfall is about 700mm (28 inches)
Redbank has a stock proof boundary comprising of netting, hinge joint and barbed wires fences. The internals are a mix of netting, hingejoint and plain wire fences with electric used for cell dividers.
Improvements include a machinery shed, raised floor storage shed, and six silos, a six stand shearing shed with a workshop, and a two stand crutching shed.
Redbank has excellent accommodation including a three bedroom brick veneer home with a new kitchen, a four bedroom, two bathroom home with a tennis court, a three bedroom weatherboard home, and a small cottage.
Contact Chris Korff, 0427 005 090, Ray White Rural.
