Outstanding Liverpool Plains property for livestock and cropping

Tuwinga is a rare opportunity to secure a highly productive 2287 hectare (5651 acre) farm located on the south western edge of NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains.
Offered publicly by the Moonie Pastoral Company for the first time since the country was settled by the Traill family in the mid-1800s, the property is located 88km west of Quirindi, 88km south of Gunnedah, 125km south east of Tamworth.
The versatile property features fertile black self mulching soils combined with contoured, elevated basalt country.
Tuwinga is described as being ideally suited to an integrated breeding, backgrounding, fattening and finishing enterprise.
The property has been run as a cattle breeding and trading enterprise alongside grain and oilseed production.
More than 60 per cent of the property farmed, meaning livestock numbers have varied.
As a dedicated grazing operation, the estimated carrying capacity is about 12,500-13,000 DSE or 850-900 breeding cows.
The well fenced property is divided into 23 main paddocks plus smaller holding paddocks.
The 600 head capacity steel panel construction cattle yards have a 12x6m covered concrete working area, a River King crush, and a curved drafting race fitted with G Force one-way gate.
The property has a 8.2km frontage to Tamalie Creek, which forms the eastern boundary.
Water for livestock is also supplied from four equipped bores that deliver to an integrated network of header tanks and water points.
There are also dams and spring fed gullies as well as several windmills and unequipped bores and wells across the property.
Working infrastructure includes a 21.3x12.3m machinery shed, 24.6x15.3m machinery/hay shed, a hay shed, workshop, stables with a tack room and day yards, two round yards, and container storage.
The five stand shearing shed is supported by a weather shed, and steel mesh sheep yards.
The property has excellent accommodation.
Tuwinga features an impressive circa 1950s four bedroom, two bathroom weatherboard homestead set in established gardens with sweeping lawns and mature shade trees.
The air-conditioned homestead has a living area of about 325 square metres and has a large kitchen, walk in pantry, office, living/dining room, and separate lounge room.
There is also a four bedroom manager's residence with two additional quarters with external access, and a two bedroom cottage.
Tuwinga will be auctioned by Elders in Willow Tree on June 13.
Contact Ben Green, 0412 100 681, or Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, Elders.
