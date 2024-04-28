Live fish land two travellers in $54,000 of hot water

The first traveller received a civil penalty of $37,000 for 2 contraventions of section 186(1) and 1 contravention of section 533(1) of the Biosecurity Act 2015.

The business partner received a civil penalty of $17,000 for 1 contraventions of section 186(1) and 1 contravention of section 533(1) of the Biosecurity Act 2015.

The court also ordered traveller one and traveller two pay the Commonwealth's legal costs which are to be determined.

Penalties for breaching Australia's biosecurity laws were increased in 2021 with the passage of Biosecurity Amendment (Strengthening Penalties) Act 2021. This legislation increased the maximum number of penalty units for a contravention s186(2) from 300 to 1000 penalty units.

