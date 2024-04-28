Farm Online
Live fish land two travellers in $54,000 of hot water

April 29 2024 - 6:30am
Two travellers have received civil penalties totalling $54,000 following multiple attempts to circumvent Australia's biosecurity laws and conceal more than 240 live ornamental fish through Melbourne International Airport.

