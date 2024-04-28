Live fish land two travellers in $54,000 of hot water

Two travellers have received civil penalties totalling $54,000 following multiple attempts to circumvent Australia's biosecurity laws and conceal more than 240 live ornamental fish through Melbourne International Airport.
The matter went before the Federal Court of Australia on Friday April 12, 2024, and is the first time civil penalties have been issued under the Biosecurity Act 2015.
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Senator Murray Watt said the judgement was a significant milestone and should act as a deterrent to all travellers.
"The Albanese Government takes biosecurity incredibly seriously, and we will stop at nothing to protect our agriculture, fisheries and forestry industries and our precious environment," Mr Watt said.
"Every day our biosecurity officers keep thousands of biosecurity risk materials out of our country and it is vital that the government, industry and the wider community support their efforts.
"The Albanese Government has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening out biosecurity through Australia's first ever sustainable biosecurity funding model.
"Under the model, importers are paying their fair share for the first time in a decade and the Government is investing an additional $1 billion over four years plus an extra $270 million a year after that."
The penalties relate to two separate incidents that occurred just a month apart.
In the first case, on December 29m 2019, a biosecurity officer at Melbourne International Airport found approximately 120 live fish in water during a baggage inspection.
The fish had not been declared on the traveller's incoming passenger card.
The traveller was issued and paid a $420 infringement notice for providing a false or misleading IPC document.
Just a month after the first incident, on January 29, 2020, the same traveller and his business partner were intercepted on their arrival at Melbourne International Airport and another 122 undeclared live fish in water were found in their baggage.
The department undertook an investigation as a result of the multiple attempts and evidence uncovered during the investigation led the department to undertake the civil penalty proceeding.
Federal Court ruling:
Mr Watt said some of the fish were declared pest species.
"Some of the fish that were attempted to be smuggled into our country are considered pest species to Australia and they posed a huge risk to human, animal and plant health," he said.
"Illegally imported live fish can also impact wild capture fisheries, our growing aquaculture industries and our environment and thereby, our economy.
"Illegally imported live fish can carry diseases and other organisms, or themselves can become a pest and threaten native species.
"Tough civil penalties apply to those who break the law, and all travellers should be aware that serious breaches of Australia's biosecurity laws may result in civil penalty proceedings being brought against you.
"Travellers must declare all food, animal, plants and seeds on their incoming passenger card when they arrive in Australia and if you are unsure if something can be brought into the country, don't bring it.
"I would like to thank our biosecurity officers, both on the frontlines and those who investigated this matter, for their diligent efforts.
"This is a great example of why we must ensure our biosecurity system has long-term sustainable funding to protect our environment and agricultural sectors from exotic pests and diseases."
